ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2: Did Eren Jaeger Really Die in 'Two Brothers'?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Episode 78 of "Attack on Titan" focused on several characters including Eren and his sibling Zeke, but saw things take an unexpected...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Gives Eren A Stand With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Crossover Art

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Attack On Titan could not be more different, with the latter diving into much darker subject matter in the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley than the world of the Joestars and Stands. However, one fan artist has smashed the two series together in one fusion artwork that imagines what Eren Jaeger might have looked like as a Stand user himself, fitting right in with the Joestars and their enemies.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan: Eren's Actor Was Admittedly Worried About His Role in Season 4

Eren Jaeger has gone through some serious changes in the fourth season of Attack On Titan, but one thing that has remained the same is that voice actor Yuki Kaji has returned to bring the hero turned villain to life. With Eren starting his own cult and throwing his lot behind his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, it's understandable that Kaji would be a little nervous in grappling with these major changes for the character, as he confirms in a recent interview.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Shares One Brother's Heartbreaking Sacrifice

The final season of Attack On Titan might be focusing on the Jaeger brothers as they attempt to gain the power of the Founding Titan, for decidedly different reasons, but another pair of siblings had to deal with a terrifying moment that resulted in the death of a member of Marley's army. With new allegiances being drawn that are prone to change from episode to episode, it seems that no one is safe when it comes to this fourth season of the dark franchise, and through this recent casualty, a significant Titan power has changed hands.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Debuts Eren's Own Band in a Brand-New Promo

Attack On Titan is currently telling the story of its final season thanks to Studio MAPPA, changing the world of the Scout Regiment astronomically from the previous three seasons. As Eren Jaeger has been blurring the lines between hero and villain thanks to his new goals, a collaboration between the dark franchise and a karaoke company has the Attack Titan forming a new band to celebrate the occasion by assembling his former friends in the Survey Corps, including Levi, Hange, and Jean.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Attack On Titan#Crunchyroll#Paths#Founder
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Features Final Season Mikasa

While Eren Jaeger has changed astronomically in the final season of Attack On Titan, his adopted sister has unfortunately changed little since the fourth season began, placing Mikasa into the most difficult situation that she's ever encountered as Eren continues down a path that is far darker than anything he's experienced in the past. As the member of the Ackermann Clan attempts to come to grips with her inner turmoil and whether her love for Eren is genuine, the Scout Regiment is attempting to fight for the people of Paradis as all war breaks loose in the series' final episodes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Star Details His New Approach for Eren in Season 4

The star behind Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager opened up about his change in approach to the character with the fourth and final season! After a ton of waiting the final season of the series has finally returned with the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans are beginning to see just how far Eren is willing to go to accomplish his wild new goals. But this was all being set up in the first half of the season as it was immediately apparent that the Eren since the third season has undergone a huge amount of changes physically, emotionally, and mentally.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 77 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

The last run of Attack on Titan is definitely off to a great start with Season 4 Part 2 coming back to the screens after the long hiatus where the end is really inevitable. Now on Episode 77 titled “Sneak Attack,” everything you need to know to get prepared are here and you only have to wait and see what happens next. Be sure to have the release date and time on your countdown!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TechRadar

How to watch Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2 online from anywhere, episode 77: Sneak Attack

The final two episodes of Attack on Titan air this month. Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2, episodes 77 and 78 hit streaming services on January 16 and January 23 and you can watch them both with free trials from Funimation or Crunchyroll. If you have time to catch up on the entire Attack on Titan back catalog before then, we'll be very impressed (and kind of jealous too).
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Opening Theme Song Name, Title, Lyrics, Spotify and Where to Download the Intro

Here's all the info you need for the amazing opening theme of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2!. The final installment of Attack on Titan has returned, and the series has surely made an incredible comeback. MAPPA continues to do an amazing job animating the series, especially with the new opening theme. The opening theme fits perfectly with the overall mood of the final season, getting everyone hyped up for the end of the iconic series.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Zeke Dead or Alive in Attack of Titan Season 4?

Following his first appearance in his Beast Titan form in ‘Attack on Titan‘ season 2 episode 1, Zeke’s actions have arguably led to some of the show’s most iconic moments. While other characters have obviously changed their stance on the Eldians’ fight for survival, Zeke stands as arguably the only anomaly to this as he has everything planned out from the beginning. Not only has he remained true to his objectives, but he is willing to put his life on the line for his solution to the complicated Eldian conflict.
TV SERIES
keengamer.com

Three Predictions for Attack on Titan’s Final Season

One of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time is coming to an end. Attack on Titan is the masterful creation of author and illustrator, Hajime Isayama. The animated series debuted in 2013 and has had an incredible run. So, enjoy these three predictions for Attack on Titan’s final season to celebrate this great series.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
756K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy