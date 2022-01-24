'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2: Did Eren Jaeger Really Die in 'Two Brothers'?

The star behind Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager opened up about his change in approach to the character with the fourth and final season! After a ton of waiting the final season of the series has finally returned with the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans are beginning to see just how far Eren is willing to go to accomplish his wild new goals. But this was all being set up in the first half of the season as it was immediately apparent that the Eren since the third season has undergone a huge amount of changes physically, emotionally, and mentally.

