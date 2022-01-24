ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of milk-derived bioactive peptides on the lipid stability and functional properties of beef nuggets

By Muhammad Sajid Arshad
The present study was conducted to ascertain the beneficial effects of bioactive peptides on the oxidative stability and functional properties of beef nuggets. In this study, milk casein protein hydrolysates were extracted and incorporated into beef nuggets which were then subjected to different assessment parameters including oxidative stability, functional capability as...

Solid-state optical properties of self-assembling amyloid-like peptides with different charged states at the terminal ends

The self-assembling of small peptides not only leads to the formation of intriguing nanoarchitectures, but also generates materials with unexpected functional properties. Oligopeptides can form amyloid-like cross-Î² assemblies that are able to emit intrinsic photoluminescence (PL), over the whole near-UV/visible range, whose origin is still largely debated. As proton transfer between the peptide chain termini within the assembly is one of the invoked interpretations of this phenomenon, we here evaluated the solid state PL properties of a series of self-assembled hexaphenylalanine peptides characterized by a different terminal charge state. Overall, our data indicate that the charge state of these peptides has a marginal role in the PL emission as all systems exhibit very similar multicolour PL associated with a violation of the Kasha's rule. On the other hand, charged/uncharged ends occasionally produce differences in the quantum yields. The generality of these observations has been proven by extending these analyses to the AÎ²16"“21 peptide. Collectively, the present findings provide useful information for deciphering the code that links the spectroscopic properties of these assemblies to their structural/electronic features.
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
A mutation in transmembrane protein 135 impairs lipid metabolism in mouse eyecups

Aging is a significant factor in the development of age-related diseases but how aging disrupts cellular homeostasis to cause age-related retinal disease is unknown. Here, we further our studies on transmembrane protein 135 (Tmem135), a gene involved in retinal aging, by examining the transcriptomic profiles of wild-type, heterozygous and homozygous Tmem135 mutant posterior eyecup samples through RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). We found significant gene expression changes in both heterozygous and homozygous Tmem135 mutant mouse eyecups that correlate with visual function deficits. Further analysis revealed that expression of many genes involved in lipid metabolism are changed due to the Tmem135 mutation. Consistent with these changes, we found increased lipid accumulation in mutant Tmem135 eyecup samples. Since mutant Tmem135 mice have similar ocular pathologies as human age-related macular degeneration (AMD) eyes, we compared our homozygous Tmem135 mutant eyecup RNA-Seq dataset with transcriptomic datasets of human AMD donor eyes. We found similar changes in genes involved in lipid metabolism between the homozygous Tmem135 mutant eyecups and AMD donor eyes. Our study suggests that the Tmem135 mutation affects lipid metabolism as similarly observed in human AMD eyes, thus Tmem135 mutant mice can serve as a good model for the role of dysregulated lipid metabolism in AMD.
Vespakinin-M, a natural peptide from Vespa magnifica, promotes functional recovery in stroke mice

Acute ischemic stroke triggers complex systemic pathological responses for which the exploration of drug resources remains a challenge. Wasp venom extracted from Vespa magnifica (Smith, 1852) is most commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis as well as neurological disorders. Vespakinin-M (VK), a natural peptide from wasp venom, has remained largely unexplored for stroke. Herein, we first confirmed the structure, stability, toxicity and distribution of VK as well as its penetration into the blood"“brain barrier. VK (150 and 300"‰Âµg/kg, i.p.) was administered to improve stroke constructed by middle cerebral artery occlusion in mice. Our results indicate that VK promote functional recovery in mice after ischemia stroke, including an improvement of neurological impairment, reduction of infarct volume, maintenance of blood-brain barrier integrity, and an obstruction of the inflammatory response and oxidative stress. In addition, VK treatment led to reduced neuroinflammation and apoptosis associated with the activation of PI3K"“AKT and inhibition of IÎºBÎ±"“NF-ÎºB signaling pathways. Simultaneously, we confirmed that VK can combine with bradykinin receptor 2 (B2R) as detected by molecular docking, the B2R antagonist HOE140 could counteract the neuro-protective effects of VK on stroke in mice. Overall, targeting the VK"“B2R interaction can be considered as a practical strategy for stroke therapy.
