Rafael Nadal is on the hunt for his 21st career Grand Slam. If he were to triumph at the Australian Open 2022, the Spanish champion would overtake Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time rankings of the Majors. The former world number 1 won only once in Melbourne back in 2009, but he has every intention of selling his skin dearly.

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO