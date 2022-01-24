ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss franc rises to near 7-year high as safe-haven flows resume

By Reuters
 3 days ago

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc rose 0.2% early on Monday as safe-haven inflows driven by concerns over Ukraine pushed the currency to its highest level against the euro in nearly seven years.

The franc reached 1.0325 euros, its highest level against the common currency since June 29, 2015.

Concerns about the security situation on Ukraine's border with Russia as well as the possibility of a snap election in Italy were driving investors' demand for the franc, analysts said. read more

"Given that the Japanese yen is also up, and to some extent gold, it points to an increase in safe-haven demand," said Maxime Botteron, an economist at Credit Suisse.

"It clearly seems that we have another risk-off move today – mainly in equity markets but that spills over to FX," said Karsten Junius, an economist at J.Safra Sarasin.

"Additionally, I can fully understand that some investors are getting more nervous about the developments in Ukraine which is then leading to a stronger CHF as well."

Short investors, who bet on a currency losing value, have reduced their positions, fearing a rise in the franc, Rabobank said in a note.

"CHF net short positions edged lower for a second consecutive week to the smallest level since September," Rabobank said.

Data released on Monday showed the Swiss National Bank had been relatively inactive in the currency markets to stem the franc's rise.

Sight deposits, which are seen as a proxy for the central bank's foreign currency purchases, rose by only 268 million francs last week, according to SNB data.

Still, Credit Suisse's Botteron said as the franc's appreciation was not based on economic fundamentals the SNB was likely to intervene to block further rises. The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

"They have said they remain willing to intervene in the markets, and I think this commitment and also more interventions will prevent the franc rising much higher," Botteron said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Russia-exposed European stocks at risk if Ukraine tensions escalates

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia-exposed European stocks could take a hit if Russia and the United States fail to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine and the stand-off has left investors monitoring shares most at risk from potential sanctions against Russia. Consumer companies including Coca Cola (CCH.L), Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and car...
MARKETS
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to China and India hit multi-year highs

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss gold exports rose last year to their highest since 2018 as demand for bullion in China and India, the biggest consumer markets, recovered from a collapse early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Swiss customs data showed. The coronavirus crisis upended the bullion market in 2020, hammering jewellery sales while triggering a rush among investors to stockpile gold, which is traditionally seen as a safe place to store wealth. Switzerland is the world's largest gold refining centre and transit hub. Its trade data showed a 2020 plunge in exports to Asia, where most gold is sold as jewellery, and huge shipments to the United States and Britain, where investors cluster. In 2021 that dynamic mostly reversed. Exports to India surged to 507 tonnes, up from 148 tonnes in 2020 and the most since 2015. Shipments to mainland China reached to 275 tonnes, up from 30.5 tonnes in 2020 and the highest since 2018. Exports to Hong Kong rose to 79 tonnes, up from 27 tonnes in 2020 and the highest since 2018. The data suggests a weaker demand recovery in China than in India. Between 2012, when Swiss figures became available, and 2019 Switzerland exported 400 tonnes of gold a year on average to India and about 600 tonnes a year to mainland China and Hong Kong combined. Swiss shipments of gold to the United States fell to 113 tonnes in 2021 from 508 tonnes in 2020. Exports to Britain declined to 76 tonnes from 130 tonnes. Following are data and comparisons. SWISS TRADE DATA (KG) ANNUAL EXPORT (kg) 2021 1,352,761 2020 1,179,564 2019 1,189,313 MONTHLY EXPORT (kg) Dec-21 97,177 Nov-21 129,019 Dec-20 75,895 SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG) ANNUAL To China To Hong To India To To the Kong Britain U.S. 2021 274,809 79,066 507,224 76,277 113,430 2020 30,500 26,710 147,760 130,390 507,526 2019 180,569 73,202 231,991 384,726 17,791 MONTHLY To China To Hong To India To To the Kong Britain U.S. Dec-21 14,500 5,761 28,307 1,034 6,326 Nov-21 39,500 6,511 38,524 346 22,095 Dec-20 0 263 34,500 265 13,842 * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by David Goodman )
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Franc#Foreign Currency#Ukraine#Zurich#Japanese#Fx#Rabobank#Chf#The Swiss National Bank#Snb
Reuters

Swiss banks criticise steps to cool runaway property market

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss banks have criticised planned new measures designed to cool the country's red hot property market, saying the steps were unnecessary and would do nothing to slow rising house prices. The government said on Wednesday that from October, lenders must increase their cushion against home...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

POLL-Interest rate rises will blunt gold's appeal

* Gold seen averaging $1,775.50/oz this year, $1,653/oz in 2023. * Silver seen at $22.96/oz this year, $21.80/oz in 2023. * Individual forecasts COMMODS-GOLD, COMMODS-SILVER. Jan 27 (Reuters) - After a strong start to the year, gold prices will drift lower in 2022 and 2023 as central banks raise interest rates, lifting bond yields and making non-yielding bullion less attractive, a Reuters poll showed.
MARKETS
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans near 7-month high as palm oil hits record

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were little changed on Thursday, holding near a new seven-month high as record palm oil prices and strength in mineral oil countered pressure from a rising dollar. Corn ticked down, but like soybeans was supported by uncertainty over South American harvest prospects. Wheat also eased, giving up more of its gains from earlier this week as traders monitored tensions between Black Sea grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $14.38 a bushel by 1313 GMT. It earlier touched a fresh seven-month peak at $14.49-1/4, but faced chart resistance at that level. A record high for Malaysian palm oil futures buoyed prices for soybean byproduct soyoil. Crude oil prices hit a new seven-year peak, providing support for vegetable oils and corn, which are key feedstocks for making biofuel. "Beans are getting support from South American weather and crude oil. Vegetable oil prices are ruling near record highs and this should improve crush margins," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm. Showers in Argentina have eased drought, but the impact on yield potential remains unclear. A sharp rise in the dollar, after the Federal Reserve flagged it was ready to start lifting interest rates in March to contain inflation, curbed U.S. grain by making it more expensive internationally. Traders were also awaiting weekly U.S. export data for a demand update. CBOT wheat fell 0.9% to $7.87-3/4 a bushel and corn slipped 0.4% to $6.24-1/4 a bushel. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have stoked fears that massive grain flows from the Black Sea region could be disrupted. Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns but kept the door open for further dialogue in their stand-off over Ukraine. Prices at 1313 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 787.75 -7.25 -0.91 770.75 2.21 CBOT corn 624.25 -2.75 -0.44 593.25 5.23 CBOT soy 1438.00 -2.00 -0.14 1339.25 7.37 Paris wheat 280.75 -0.50 -0.18 278.50 0.81 Paris maize 253.50 1.50 0.60 226.00 12.17 Paris rape 743.50 19.75 2.73 754.00 -1.39 WTI crude oil 88.06 0.71 0.81 75.21 17.09 Euro/dlr 1.12 -0.01 -0.70 1.1368 -1.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Gavin Maguire in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

