DENVER (CBS4) – After a wintry week in Colorado the weekend will wrap up with more mild weather and melting. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. (credit: CBS) Monday will still be warm but later in the day the wind will start to pick up in some areas and the clouds will increase. The windy and cloudy weather will signal a big change. Sometime on Tuesday we expect an arctic cold front to blast in from the north with much colder temperatures, strong gusty wind and widespread snow. Right now it...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO