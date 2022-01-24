ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the Premier League's winter break 2022 dates?

By Conor Pope
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League's winter break 2022 is upon us – there'll be no more top-flight football until February. While other countries have a break around Christmas, English football uses...

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's first signing is set to be French wonderkid

Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala holds talks over sensational transfer

Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
Daily Mail

Liverpool trio Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner join forces for a golf Pro-Am in Dubai... with England team-mates Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford also teeing off as the Premier League stars enjoy their winter break

If you are wondering how Premier League stars are spending their winter break, a fair sprinkling boarded planes heading here with their golf clubs. ‘Dubai never lets you down, does it?’ said Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson, smiling. Less than 48 hours after helping his team beat Crystal Palace, Robertson was on the Emirates course alongside team-mates James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, playing with 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel in the first of two pro-ams ahead of the start of the Dubai Desert Classic tomorrow.
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
QPR’s winning run halted by stubborn Swansea

QPR were unable to extend their winning run as they were held to a drab goalless home draw by Swansea. The west London side had won their previous four Championship matches and would have climbed to third in the table with another victory.
Mark Warburton eager to add to QPR’s attacking options

QPR manager Mark Warburton felt the goalless draw at home to Swansea showed just why he wants to bring in an attacking player before the transfer deadline. Rangers had won their previous four matches and another victory would have taken them up to third in the Championship table.
Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres

Mark Robins heaped praise on striker Viktor Gyokeres after the striker ended his near four-month wait for a goal to earn Coventry a 1-0 win over Stoke. The Swede, who had been without a goal since a brace in a 4-1 win against Fulham on October 2, ended his drought with an emphatic second-half strike, having seen earlier opportunities go begging.
Just do the basics right – Lee Bowyer admits Birmingham were lucky to force draw

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer accepted that Tuesday’s last-gasp 2-2 draw with Peterborough was undeserved. Two late goals from Gary Gardner and Scott Hogan in the 85th and 88th minutes saw Blues salvage a point as they recovered from a two-goal deficit at St Andrew’s following an early strike from Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty.
Arsenal report: Arthur Melo deal OFF, as Mikel Arteta targets big-name midfielders

Arsenal are set to miss out on bringing Arthur Melo to the Emirates Stadium this month – but have two back-up options after the Brazilian. Gunners director Edu is said to have been the driving force of the deal for the Juventus midfielder, which the Mirror says is on the verge of collapse, given that the Old Lady can't find a suitable replacement to sanction the deal. The Turin outfit were hoping to send the 25-year-old to north London for 18 months.
