New York City, NY

Madame Tussauds Unveils President Biden as VEEP Harris Statues

By Anthony Fillippleo
 3 days ago

If you've ever wanted to get a selfie with President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, you’re in luck.

New wax figures have been installed at the Madame Tussauds in New York's Times Square. It happened yesterday, the first anniversary of the duo's inauguration. Now you can now pose with Biden and Harris in the Oval Office. They're both in blue, wearing recreations of what they wore on January 20th of last year.

The Harris figure has been revised, too, after complaints poured in that the original version didn't look much like the VEEP.

