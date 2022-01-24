When can we get to a level where COVID-19 isn’t so disruptive? Dr. Fauci hopes soon

When can we get to a level where COVID-19 isn’t so disruptive?

It’s the one question that has been on everyone’s mind since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes soon, as long as we get to a manageable level of infections.

"What we would hope is that as we get into the next weeks to a month or so we'll see, throughout the entire country, the level of infection, get to below what I call that area of control, and there's a big bracket of control,” says Fauci. “Control means you're not eliminating it, you're not eradicating it, but it gets down to such a low level that it's essentially integrated into the general respiratory infections that we have learned to live with.”