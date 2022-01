NORWICH, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - One man is dead and another is wounded following a shooting at a home in Norwich Sunday.

Officers were called to an address on School St. for a reported disturbance to find the two men, said police. One man was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Backus Hospital.

The names of the men weren't immediately available.

Detectives remained at the scene late Sunday night.