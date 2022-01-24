ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thierry Mugler, fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies at 73

By YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73.

He died Sunday, his official Instagram account said. “May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said in a post that was all black with no image. It did not give a cause of death.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist. The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

His designs weren’t shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes. Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy. Bella Hadid, an American model, said “Nonononono,” followed by an image of a sad face, while American actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

How long am I contagious with omicron?

Early studies indicate omicron may have a shorter incubation period than prior coronavirus variants, but does that affect how long someone is contagious with the virus?
Thierry Mugler Called His Surgeries 'Architectural Research'—Here's How He Used His Face For Art

Like his fashion designs, Thierry Mugler's face was also used as a form of art. Mugler, the founder of the French fashion house Mugler, had underwent several facial reconstructive surgeries in his life before his death in 2022. Mugler, whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler, died on January 23, 2022 of "natural causes." He was 73 years old.
Diana Ross
Beyonce
Bella Hadid
Madonna
Lady Gaga
Thierry Mugler
Thierry Mugler's Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From His Brand Before His Death

Since his death, fashion lovers have wondered about Thierry Mugler's net worth and how much he made from his eponymous brand, MUGLER, before he passed. Mugler—whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler—died on January 23, 2022 of "natural causes." He was 73 years old.
Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
Kate Hudson Gives Dancing Queen Energy in Pink Midi Dress With an Electric Orange Slit and Matching Pointy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson dances in a colorful outfit that’ll grab your attention. The “Almost Famous” star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing and posing in a bright getup. In the caption of the video, Hudson said, “Let’s have some fashion fun shall we?! Press days talking about how we are all always, well….InBloom ” Hudson donned a pink rib-knit dress from Ph5 that featured a big orange panel complemented with a thigh-high slit that also had a scalloped hem...
Kate Middleton Does Over-The-Knee Boots in a Way That Works for Her

The Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday portraits showed how far Kate Middleton's style has come since she married into the royal family.
Grace Kelly's granddaughter appears on horseback for Chanel

Huge spinning wheels, “floating” wooden blocks and suspended geometric shapes hovered over a surreal mini gold course Tuesday at Chanel’s remarkable couture show.Even Pharrell Williams who is no stranger to elaborate sets, had to take a moment to take stock, before posing beside a white, three-meter (yard) tire.This sublime, avant-garde decor was the work of Xavier Veilhan and marked the first time in its history that Chanel has entrusted a contemporary artist for staging.The equestrian photos handed out to guests as they filtered in were a hint of what was to come. But no one quite expected Charlotte...
Kanye West is Julia Fox's favourite makeup artist

Kanye West: rapper, fashion designer, former presidential candidate, and now makeup artist.Julia Fox and the rap icon are the couple that just keeps on giving, especially when it comes to their latest looks at Paris Fashion Week. The two, now dubbed as “Juliye” by Fox, were spotted earlier this week at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits. Fox wore a patent mini dress from the designer, while West was dressed in a leather biker jacket, leather trousers, and a black mask covering his head. Perhaps Fox’s most dramatic accessory was her smokey eye makeup, which was done by...
Selena Gomez Goes High-Low in Luxe Green Coat and Affordable Sam Edelman Loafers on 'Only Murders in the Building' Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez dressed warmly yesterday to film her hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” The actress has returned to New York City to film the comedic mystery show with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The “Another Cinderella Story” star was seen in New York City, wearing a furry green Proenza Schouler coat. The $895 faux fur number featured a long silhouette with large lapels and a thick belt attachment. Layered over black trousers and a printed scarf, the...
Cara Delevingne Gives Loafers an Edge in Schoolgirl-Inspired Uniform at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne brought prep school-worthy edge to Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The model joined a star-studded crew in the front row, which included Rosamund Pike, Claire Foy and Madelaine Petsch. For the occasion, Delevingne wore a white collared shirt and black miniskirt with a black tie. The set instantly brought to mind the academic uniforms worn by prep school students. Delevingne paired her look with an oversized black bomber jacket, which featured a front zip...
Nine-year-old Florissant fashion designer goes viral on TikTok

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- She's only nine years old, but a young fashionista from Florissant is already reaching millions through her clothing design posts on TikTok.
