ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Decisive Capital Management acquires Artorius Wealth Switzerland

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva-headquartered Decisive Capital Management has acquired the Swiss operations of Artorius Wealth Switzerland in Zurich (Artorius). The deal, which completed on 21 January, will strengthen Decisive's wealth platform, its footprint in Zurich where it already has a branch and support the firm in delivering long-term value to its clients....

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

Related
internationalinvestment.net

UBS buys US digital wealth platform for $1.4bn in bid for scalable global growth

UBS has agreed to acquire California-headquartered digital-only wealth platform Wealthfront as part of a wider plan to target scalable growth in the affluent investor space across the world. The all cash agreement to acquire Wealthfront, which has over $27bn of assets under management and more than 470,000 clients in the...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

M&G has acquired a majority stake in impact investors responsAbility Investments as part of a wider plan to grow its sustainable investment capabilities. Headquartered in Zurich, responsAbility is said to be a pioneer in the impact space, having invested over $11bn in private assets across emerging markets since 2003, when it was founded.
BUSINESS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Wealth Management Announces 2021 Results, More

Arvest Wealth Management announces a record-breaking year in terms of assets under management and revenue growth. Arvest Wealth Management, which offers wealth management, trust, investment, and insurance products and services, has investment and trust advisors throughout Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint. Its $15.9 billion in assets under management – as of year-end 2021 – was up from $14.4 billion year-over-year. Additionally, revenues were up from $69 million in 2020 to $87 million in 2021.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

MODIFI acquires Seawise Capital

MODIFI has acquired Seawise Capital’s trade finance and SaaS business in India. The transaction relates to the future business of the Seawise portfolio. The parties agreed to keep further details private. MODIFI is one of the digital trade finance platforms for SMEs that spans the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia, and North America. It provides SMEs with digital solutions to finance and manage their trades, protect them from counterparty risk, and track their shipments.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artorius Wealth#Swiss#Smart Capital#Decisive S Partners
Omaha.com

Silverleaf Wealth Management

SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS WEALTH ADVISORS STEVE & JEREMY FRIEDMAN Steve Friedman Jeremy Friedman Advisors Steve and Jeremy Friedman join Silverleaf Wealth Management, located in Omaha, Nebraska. The additions of Steve & Jeremy are expected to help Silverleaf expand the range and depth of its services allowing them to deliver personalized, objective financial guidance to its clients. "We are pleased to welcome both Steve and Jeremy to our team," said Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management. "I believe their commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with our firm's values and vision to put our clients' best interests first. Their extensive backgrounds in dealing with the unique challenges facing high net worth families will be an asset to the entire firm". About Silverleaf Wealth Management With 12 advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Gladstone Institutional Advisory and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.
OMAHA, NE
internationalinvestment.net

Lombard Odier names Europe chief executive

Lombard Odier Europe has appointed Stephane Herrmann as chief executive officer, replacing Henry Fischel-Bock who is due to retire. Herrmann will focus on growing and developing the bank's European domestic activity, the Swiss-headquartered firm said in a statement. He joined Lombard Odier (Europe) in 2019 as chief operating officer and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
internationalinvestment.net

This really is India's time says Aubrey Capital Management

When it comes to the "big" emerging markets, and by that we mean big by both population and potential, it was a rather binary year in 2021, says Rob Brewis, fund manager for the Aubrey Global Emerging Market strategy. China down 20% and India up 20%. It would be easy...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Julius Baer creates top team to serve Spanish intermediaries and family offices

Swiss bank Julius Baer has established a new team to serve intermediaries clients in Spain. Claudio Beretta, who joined Julius Baer in Switzerland in 2011 and has almost 25 years' experience in the intermediaries market, will lead the team from its base in Madrid. He has held several management positions...
BUSINESS
wmar2news

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - 2022 Planning

As much as we'd want one, there is no crystal ball for telling our financial futures. Keeping up with articles about the market, cryptocurrency, and other 2022 forecasts can be tough. The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management are helping us put those forecasts in context. If you have a...
MARKETS
businessobserverfl.com

Wealth management firm grows by two

VENICE — Venice-based wealth management firm FourThought Private Wealth has added a pair of team members. Alex Wolfe was announced as the new associate planner while Erin Guzzo is filling the director of marketing position. “We’re pleased that Alex and Erin will be joining the FourThought family,” says Scott...
VENICE, FL
thepaypers.com

Addepar lands deal with RBC Wealth Management

Fintech Addepar has reached a deal with RBC Wealth Management-US to deploy its platform, according to barrons.com. Addepar’s technology aims to provide advisors and their clients with a holistic picture of their assets, knitting together multiple data sources and capturing holdings like alternative investments or shares in private companies that traditional software programmes don’t often capture. Addepar now counts more than USD 3.5 trillion of client assets on its data-aggregation and reporting platform, a figure the company says is increasing at a pace of USD 15 billion a week.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Gemini Exchange Eyes Wealth Management With Latest Acquisition

The Winklevoss twins-owned Gemini crypto exchange is getting into wealth management services, as evidenced by its latest big acquisition. On Jan. 13, Gemini announced a deal to purchase financial management firm Bitria for an undisclosed amount. Bitria has a digital assets platform and offers wealth management tools for financial advisors.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Workday Human Capital Management review

Workday has a strong feature set, designed to take on the global challenges of a diverse workforce, and we appreciate features such as cross platform support, and the flexible framework. However, we note that it falls short with no upfront pricing, and that some support options are missing. Workday (or...
PLEASANTON, CA
pymnts.com

Gemini Acquires BITRIA to Move Into Wealth Management

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is hoping to duplicate the $7.1 billion success it’s achieved in the digital realm with a move into wealth management through the acquisition of financial advisor-geared digital asset platform BITRIA, according to a CNBC report Thursday (Jan. 13). BITRIA helps advisors manage bitcoin and other digital...
MARKETS
Variety

Tencent Expands U.K. Presence With Approval on $1.25 Billion Acquisition of Sumo Games Group

Tencent, the Chinese entertainment and tech group, was given approval last week to move ahead with its planned $1.27 billion (£900 million) acquisition of games group Sumo Group. The purchase, first announced in July last year, is one of the Chinese giant’s largest moves to date in the U.K. Sumo is best known for “Sackboy: A Big Adventure,” a title published by Sony, as well as racing games based on Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. Tencent has owned 8.75% of the company since 2019. It offered £5.13 per Sumo share for the stock which is listed on the AIM section of the London Stock...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Restaurant firm Corbin & King forced into administration

The restaurant firm behind celebrity hotspots The Wolseley and The Delauney has been forced into administration by its biggest shareholder.Global hotel giant Minor International said it has appointed insolvency specialists for Corbin & King, which also owns Brasserie Zedel and other London restaurants.The move comes after a lengthy dispute between the restaurant group and its biggest financial lender, which started during the pandemic amid debate over site openings.Investment funds have since made cash refinancing offers to the administrators to keep the firms restaurants afloat, Sky News has reported.US fund Knighthead Capital Management has reportedly tabled a £38 million move to...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy