Representatives of the Irish fishing industry will meet with the Russian ambassador on Thursday amid an ongoing row about navy exercises off the Irish coast.The Russian artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).However, the drills have ignited controversy and have been criticised by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who branded them “not welcome”.Fishermen have also raised their own concerns and will meet with the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov on Thursday.He is not meeting with the Taoiseach, the Tanaiste or the Minister for Foreign...

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO