ATLANTA — After gunfire sent people running outside of a popular Midtown restaurant, building owners said it is terminating its lease with the business on Monday. Several people were caught on video Sunday night running after shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. in front of Loca Luna. Atlanta Police said they were called to a BP gas station off Piedmont Avenue about a person who had been shot. Investigators said they believe the incident was related to the shots fired outside of the restaurant but are still piecing together what led up to the incident.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO