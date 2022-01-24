Plumber: Smart choices for electronic plumbing fixtures

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – Over the years, I’ve been putting off trying many little things in life, and as I get older decided to make at least some of that bucket list a reality. From hot yoga to seeing more of the world, the clock is ticking and it’s time to start making things happen. So when bio Bidet asked if we’d like to review their high-tech, feature-rich Bliss BB-2000 bidet I quickly volunteered. We here in the US rarely see or use a bidet and silly as it sounds, trying one out has been on my bucket list…so let’s try it out and see if it lives up to the hype.

