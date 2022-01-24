ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b87US_0dtyRJc500

People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus.

The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy.

France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are continuing to fill up with virus patients, though the number of people in intensive care units has dropped in recent days.

The government has imposed few other restrictions amid the surge in the omicron variant, focusing instead on the vaccine pass, approved by France’s parliament and Constitutional Council last week.

Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, according to studies. Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

Critics question whether the pass will make much difference in a country where 94% of French adults have had at least one vaccine dose, and scattered groups held protests Saturday against the new law. The government hopes that it protects the most vulnerable and reduces pressure on crowded ICUs, where most patients are unvaccinated.

Since last summer, France has required a “health pass” to go to any cafe, museum, movie theater or take a regional train or domestic flight. But until Monday, unvaccinated people could activate the pass by getting a recent negative test. The new pass only works for people who are fully vaccinated, and those who recently recovered from the virus.

France, meanwhile, opened up access to booster shots to 12- to 17-year-olds on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

France bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Council#Omicron#French#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Half-term holiday warning as unvaccinated children remain barred from Spain

Spain still has its strict vaccination rules in place for travel, meaning those aged 12 and over must have had two doses or more of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to visit the country from the UK.This is likely to hit half-term holidays hard, as families whose teenage children have not yet had the jab are forced to cancel or delay plans. (Children under 12 are currently exempt from vaccine rules.)While around three quarters (79 per cent) of adults in the UK have now had three doses of a vaccine, the rollout is only just starting to reach 12 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

EU Eases COVID-19 Travel Rules Within the Bloc for Fully Vaccinated

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- European Union residents should be able to move freely between the 27 member nations if they've been vaccinated in the past nine months or have recently recovered from coronavirus infection, bloc officials said Tuesday. The announcement was made a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) said the spread of the Omicron variant could change the COVID-19 pandemic from overwhelming to manageable. Still,...
TRAVEL
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Indiana man pleads guilty in shooting at West Side VA hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indianapolis man accused of opening fire at a Chicago veterans hospital in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge. Bernard Harvey Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an assault rifle. He now faces a likely prison sentence of three to five years, according to lawyers in the case. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

North Park University student missing since last week found dead

CHICAGO — A student at North Park University missing since last week was found dead, according to Chicago police. Coman Fevrier, 21, was last seen at the university’s Hanson Hall, 225 West Foster Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He texted his sister the following day around 5:45 p.m. and that was the last time he […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11-year-old boy charged in Mount Greenwood carjacking

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was charged in connection with a Mount Greenwood carjacking. Chicago police said the child was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Wednesday after being identified as one of the offenders who took a car at gunpoint from two women. Police said he took the car from the women, ages […]
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

A New Study Suggests A Potential Link Between Wine And COVID-19

A new study from UK Biobank and Frontiers of Nutrition shows a correlation between drinking wine and lower risks of testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to Wine Searcher. The study looked at data for nearly 500,000 British individuals, specifically instances of positive COVID-19 tests, how much participants drink, and what they drink.
DRINKS
WGN News

WGN News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy