UK businesses suffer January chills as cost pressures rage: PMI

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – British business activity cooled unexpectedly this month to an 11-month low but cost pressures stayed high, according to a survey that leaves the Bank of England on track to raise interest rates next week. The IHS Markit/CIPS Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slipped in January...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Pmi#Interest Rates#Uk#Reuters#British#The Bank Of England#Omicron#European#Capital Economics#Ihs Markit#Boe#Ecilt Gb
