Volkswagen meets European CO2 emissions targets

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s carbon emissions from passenger vehicles in 2021 were around 2% under the European target limits at 118 grams per...

CleanTechnica

Europeans Support Stronger EU Car Emissions Rules

Originally published on Transport & Environment. A large majority of people support stronger EU air pollution rules for carmakers to make vehicles as clean as possible, a new YouGov survey shows. More than three-quarters (76%) of those polled said, when asked, that manufacturers should be legally obliged to reduce emissions from new cars as much as technically feasible. YouGov, commissioned by Transport & Environment (T&E), surveyed more than 8,000 people in seven EU countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania and Czechia.
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

VW Group Meets EU CO2 Emissions Goal for 2021

The Volkswagen Group recently reported strong numbers in its goal to decarbonize its vehicle fleet and evolve into a more ecologically responsible and sustainable group. In 2021, the Group delivered 64% more electric vehicles (EVs) in the EU—over 470,000. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) rose to 17.2% of deliveries, up 7% from 2020. The Group is the market leader in this segment in Europe, and preliminary figures reveal average C02 emissions of 118.5g/km for its new passenger car fleet in the EU, just 2% below the legal target (final numbers will be reported in the future).
CARS
Reuters

Lead EU lawmaker wants airlines to pay for their CO2 emissions sooner

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Airlines should pay for all of their CO2 emissions in Europe from 2026, a year earlier than initially planned by the EU, according to an early draft of the European Parliament's position on the policy. The European Union is overhauling its climate policies to achieve...
EUROPE
wkzo.com

Citigroup sets rare hard target to reduce energy sector emissions

BOSTON (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare “absolute reduction” target for companies in the energy sector. Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients’ “emissions intensity,” a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

ExxonMobil targets 'net zero' emissions at operations by 2050

ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 2050, but stopped short of extending the promise to products it sells throughout the global economy. ExxonMobil will release "detailed roadmaps" addressing 90 percent of operations-related greenhouse gas emission by the end of 2022, with the remainder in 2023, according to a press release.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

How Air France Is Cutting CO2 Emissions With Cargo Containers

Air France-KLM cargo said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with ULD provider Envirotainer. The latter will join the airline’s sustainable aviation fuel program, and the former will use the Releye cold-chain optimized container for transporting pharmaceutical goods. The container’s electrical compression system can function for over a week on a single charge of the battery.
INDUSTRY
Recorder

‘CO2 emissions soar’

Did you see this headline in the Jan. 11 Recorder? The Associated Press is informing us of our back-sliding on our pledges to the global community that we will lower our carbon emissions by half by 2030. What prompted me to write this letter is the Recorder deciding to put...
GREENFIELD, MA
The Independent

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned.A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England which supply 60% of Britain’s CO2.US firm CF Industries, which owns the factories, blamed rising gas prices for making its operations unviable.However, a three-month deal struck by the Government and CF Fertilisers, part of CF Industries, saw the factories reopen and supplies return to normal days later. The Government provided financial support to cover operating costs...
GAS PRICE
KTLA

U.S. computer chip shortage could shut down factories, officials say

The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

