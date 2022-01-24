Volkswagen meets European CO2 emissions targets

The Volkswagen Group recently reported strong numbers in its goal to decarbonize its vehicle fleet and evolve into a more ecologically responsible and sustainable group. In 2021, the Group delivered 64% more electric vehicles (EVs) in the EU—over 470,000. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) rose to 17.2% of deliveries, up 7% from 2020. The Group is the market leader in this segment in Europe, and preliminary figures reveal average C02 emissions of 118.5g/km for its new passenger car fleet in the EU, just 2% below the legal target (final numbers will be reported in the future).

