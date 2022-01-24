ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King mourns the loss of her son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., who died by suicide at age 26

By Staff
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegina King is mourning the loss of her son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., who died by suicide at age 26. A statement from King read: “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness...

koxe.com

Michael Madsen’s son Hudson dies by suicide at age 26

Hudson Madsen, the 26-year-old son of actor Michael Madsen, has died by suicide.The family confirmed Hudson’s death in a statement reading: “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”
