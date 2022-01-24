ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highly-charged Formula E campaign likens climate change to racing

By John Glenday
The Drum
 5 days ago

The burgeoning all-electric motorsport of Formula E has staked its claim on the future with a cinematic short positioning the sport in pole position to fight climate change while promoting season 8 of the championship. 'No Turning Back’ by Uncommon channels the grit and energy associated with the racetrack...

