Top EU banks to publish ‘pioneering’ climate data

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Large banks in the European Union will have to show how they help or hinder the bloc from meeting climate goals by publishing “pioneering” indicators from 2024, the EU’s banking watchdog said on Monday. The European Banking Authority (EBA) set out environmental,...

ECB kicks off climate stress test for banks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank launched a stress test on Thursday to assess how prepared banks are to deal with potential shocks stemming from climate risk, it said in a statement. The ECB has long warned that euro zone lenders are failing to meet its climate risk...
ENVIRONMENT
UniCredit reaches deal with unions on job cuts in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian lender UniCredit has signed an agreement with unions for 1,200 voluntary job cuts to be partly offset by 725 new hires, the country’s biggest banking union said on Thursday. The accord follows a new three-year plan https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/unicredit-targets-2024-net-profit-above-45-bln-euros-2021-12-09 to the end of 2024 presented on Dec. 9...
BUSINESS
Facebook wins conditional EU antitrust nod for Kustomer deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Facebook on Thursday secured EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer after agreeing to provide rivals free access to its messaging channels for 10 years. The European Commission said the pledge addressed competition concerns. Reuters reported last month that the world’s...
BUSINESS
Crypto giant Binance hopes Russia will help regional growth

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, wants to expand in Russia and neighbouring states where it sees prospects for new regulations that will boost its business, an executive said. Russian politicians have pressed for a change of tack by the central bank, which has proposed...
WORLD
Swiss banks criticise steps to cool runaway property market

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss banks have criticised planned new measures designed to cool the country’s red hot property market, saying the steps were unnecessary and would do nothing to slow rising house prices. The government said on Wednesday that from October, lenders must increase their cushion against home lending risks,...
REAL ESTATE
Banks scramble to change Fed rate calls after hawkish shift

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Strategists at the world’s top investment banks scrambled to change their Federal Reserve rate calls on Thursday after policymakers emphasised at a policy meeting that it would tighten policy to clamp down on inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was likely to hike interest rates...
BUSINESS
EU's Data Protection Watchdog Supports Stricter Rules for Online Ads

The European Union’s privacy overseer has lent its support for additional rules on political advertising crafted to strengthen the 27-member states’ democratic process, according to a press release. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has endorsed proposed legislation that would require providers of political advertising and related services...
TECHNOLOGY
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
One in five UK councils 'have not published plans to tackle climate change'

A fifth of local councils in the UK still have not published plans to tackle climate change – despite most having declared a climate emergency more than two years ago, according to an environmental charity. Climate Emergency assessed all UK councils’ written Climate Action Plans and has ranked them using scorecards. Some 84 of the UK’s 409 local authorities have no published plan, the charity said, while others have plans of very varying quality and ambition.All Climate Action Plans that were published online by councils before 20 September 2021 (and written after 2015) were assessed by a team of over...
ENVIRONMENT
Open Banking Lessons From The EU

Romi Stein is CEO & Co-Founder of OpenLegacy, leading its strategic vision of digital-driven integration for legacy systems. Open banking represents a paradigm shift that allows the banking industry to transform customer experiences, improve efficiency and experiment with new products. Despite its promise, the banking industry is taking a measured approach.
PERSONAL FINANCE
EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

