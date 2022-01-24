‘Senseless tragedy’: Family calls for justice after 15-year-old shot, killed near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are continuing to search for a person who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy near an Orlando elementary school.

Orlando police said Corey Jones was gunned down in the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Holden Heights on Saturday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orlando police say based on what they’ve heard so far, the person responsible could be another teenager.

Both police and Corey Jones’ family are asking for anyone who may know something to come forward.

“It could’ve been your kid, it could’ve been your nephew. It could’ve been any member of your family,” Jones’ aunt Krystal Petry said.

Police said the 15-year-old was at a park near Grand Avenue Elementary School Saturday afternoon when somebody came up to him, they got in an argument and the other person pulled out a gun and shot him.

Investigators said when emergency responders brought Jones to the hospital, he underwent surgery but died a few hours later.

“This is just a senseless tragedy,” Petry said. “No parent should have to bury a child.”

Petry says her family wants closure and for the person involved to come forward.

“What was going through this person’s head that this altercation should end with a 15-year-old boy losing his life and his entire future over who knows what? More than likely something absolutely stupid,” Petry said.

Lt. Frank Chisari said it’s possible that person was somebody around Jones’ age, but without any concrete proof or witnesses, they don’t have a lead.

Petry said no matter how old that person is, she is looking for justice.

READ: What is ‘smishing’ and how can you avoid falling for it?

“I think I speak for my entire family when I say they need to be punished to the full extent of the law,” Petry said.

There’s a $5,000 reward for tips that could help investigators find the person responsible. If you have any information, call Crimeline.

©2022 Cox Media Group