Oil rises on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East

The exceptional strength in energy markets over 2021 has continued into 2022. Growing geopolitical risks and supply disruptions have proven constructive for prices. The continued unwinding of OPEC+ supply cuts, along with strong non-OPEC supply growth, should see the global oil market return to surplus from 2Q22. Several supply issues coming into the new year, along with good demand, have delayed the return to surplus. Once back in surplus, we expect that the market will remain well-supplied until at least the end of this year. However, if OPEC+ believes that it needs to pause its monthly production increases at any stage through the year, this would have an impact on the oil balance; though in the current price environment, this is unlikely.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO