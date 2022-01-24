ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East

 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on worries about supply disruption amid concerns about Russia-Ukraine discord and rising tensions in the Middle East, which could make an already tight market even tighter. Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $88.22 a barrel by 1149 GMT. U.S. West...

The Independent

As oil price hits 90 dollars experts say ‘think carefully about investment’

Oil giants should think twice about investing in new oil projects based on current surging prices or they could risk wasting billions, a new report has warned.The price of Brent crude oil has increased by nearly 40 dollars (£29) per barrel in the last year, and hit 90 dollars (£66) on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.It means that new drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical.However, a report from Carbon Tracker warned that oil companies should not make the mistake of assuming that this high price will stick around.“Companies...
Seeking Alpha

Energy Outlook: Oil And Gas Prices To Remain Elevated

The exceptional strength in energy markets over 2021 has continued into 2022. Growing geopolitical risks and supply disruptions have proven constructive for prices. The continued unwinding of OPEC+ supply cuts, along with strong non-OPEC supply growth, should see the global oil market return to surplus from 2Q22. Several supply issues coming into the new year, along with good demand, have delayed the return to surplus. Once back in surplus, we expect that the market will remain well-supplied until at least the end of this year. However, if OPEC+ believes that it needs to pause its monthly production increases at any stage through the year, this would have an impact on the oil balance; though in the current price environment, this is unlikely.
Crypto giant Binance hopes Russia will help regional growth

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, wants to expand in Russia and neighbouring states where it sees prospects for new regulations that will boost its business, an executive said. Russian politicians have pressed for a change of tack by the central bank, which has proposed...
Financial World

Oil breaks above $90/barrel for first time since '14 amid rising geopolitical tension

Despite assurances from an incumbent Biden Administration that global energy supply will not be disrupted in case of a rapid spike in geopolitical tensions, both US and UK crude oil futures jumped as much as 2 per cent on Wednesday, extending their latest leg of blistering rally, while Brent crude touches a $90 per barrel level for the first time since 2014 as mounting geopolitical tensions added to further strains on an already squeezed supply line.
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
spglobal.com

Middle East gas flaring becomes a sore point for oil importers

As the oil industry increasingly grapples with reducing the carbon intensity of its crude production to curb upstream emissions, pressure is growing on the world's biggest gas-flaring countries to rein in a major source of climate-damaging CO2. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
The Independent

FTSE soars as oil price hits 90 dollars for first time since 2014

The price of Brent crude oil soared past 90 dollars per barrel for the first time in around eight years on Wednesday, helping the FTSE 100 rebound from its painful start to the week.After months of increases – the benchmark has added nearly 40 dollars in the last year – Brent once again reached the same levels it had last seen in 2014.Wednesday’s 2.1% rise was enough to push Brent above the level, a rise caused by troop build-ups in eastern Europe.“Crude oil prices have remained underpinned with little sign that any of the tensions that have helped push prices...
AFP

US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle at their highest since October 2014. "The market remains extremely tight and geopolitical concerns -- namely the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine - will be the real drivers of markets in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.75, or 2%, to settle at $87.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Financial World

Crude oil prices soar over 2% on fears of supply-crunch, escalating geopolitical risk

Crude oil prices soared more than 2 per cent over mounting worries of an imminent supply-crunch. Tuesday’s steep gain in crude oil futures’ prices comes over the heels of concerning narratives regarding an acceleration in geo-political tension with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg saying the NATO troops will not engage in Ukraine border issue which Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has claimed to have exasperated by the United States President Joe Biden alongside his administration’s foreign policy, while growing threats to oil infrastructures and US military bases in UAE from Houthi rebels as well as OPEC+ nations’ failure to hit output targets, add to frets of a potential supply lag in a near term, eventually spurring up oil prices.
