Have you picked up a system from one of the recent gaming PC deals? Then you’re probably on the hunt for a monitor to go along with it. When looking around for gaming monitor deals, you need to keep a few things in mind. It needs to be just the right size for your desk, it should support fast refresh rates and short response times, and it should have a high resolution so you can see all the on-screen details. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this fantastic deal on a Samsung monitor at Best Buy that ticks all those boxes. Right now, you can pick up a 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 for just $700, which is $100 off the regular price of $800. Keep reading to find out how this display can upgrade your gaming experience.

