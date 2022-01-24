ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020....

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq Composite Index#Frankfurt#Ap
WKBN

Fed plans interest rate increase, recession feared

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

The Fed is getting ready to raise interest rates

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to raise interest rates, the central bank said in its monetary policy update Wednesday. But it kept rates near zero for now. “With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the Fed statement read.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada meet as risk appetites stabilize

Overview: After a slow and mixed start in Asia, where Australia and India are on holiday, equity markets have turned higher. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up around 1.9% near midday in Europe, which if sustained would be the biggest gain of the year. US futures are snapping backing too, with the S&P 500 popping more than 1% and NASDAQ by 2%. The equity recovery is having little impact in the bond market, where the US 10-year yield is up a basis point or so to near 1.79% and European yields are slightly firmer. The risk-on sentiment is evident throughout the foreign exchange market as the Swiss franc and yen are underperforming and the Norwegian krone, and dollar-bloc are leading the advance. Emerging market currencies are mixed. While the South African rand tops the performers, Russia and Eastern European currencies are sporting modest declines. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is paring yesterday's gain. Meanwhile, gold's rally may be stalling around $1850, a two-month high. March WTI is firm and has held above $85 a barrel and is pushing through $86. US natural gas is up around 5% to extend its rally for a fourth consecutive session, while Europe's benchmark (Dutch) is snapping a four-day rally with a 3% pullback. Iron ore extended its gains to the best level since August, and copper is firm in the middle of its recent range. The main interest today is on the equity performance after the volatility and the Fed and Bank of Canada meetings.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: January Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

The Fed hike cycle appears to be aggressive per market pricing, with the first 25-bps rate hike set to arrive in March – just as QE ends. The press conference will generate most of the action today, insofar as no new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will be released until March.
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

Stocks rise ahead of latest Federal Reserve policy update

Stocks gained ground in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review a mostly solid round of earnings reports and await the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement. The decisive move higher was a welcome relief following several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy