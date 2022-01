Call of Duty games have been hit by a technical problems that have left gamers unable to play.Activision said it was experiencing “connectivity issues” and was investigating the incident. Players said they had been kicked out of games or found themselves unable to get into them in the first place.Three games in the series – Black Ops II, Vanguard and Warzone – are all affected, Activision said.The problems come just days after Microsoft announced that it would be buying Call of Duty parent company Activision Blizzard, in a deal worth $68 billion. That has led to speculation about whether games such...

