The Faculty of Arts Building, otherwise known as the FAB, is by far the most complicated building I have ever attempted to navigate myself around. There. I said it. If I had a pound for every time I had a message from a friend or saw a story saying, “I’m lost in the FAB”, I’d honestly have enough money to buy some sort of trail mix from Rootes Grocery to use to track my way around the building, as I hopelessly search for my final destination. Actually, I’d probably have enough money to buy it from Pret.

EDUCATION ・ 6 HOURS AGO