Fresh watermelon juice blend

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
