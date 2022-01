The World Health Organisation claims that the global Covid-19 emergency could end this year in final call on governments around the world to ramp up vaccination efforts.Speaking on Monday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN health agency’s executive board that although someone still dies from the virus every 12 seconds, the end could finally be in sight. “We can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency and we can do it this year,” he stated. The WHO has been pressuring G20 governments to accelerate vaccine distribution efforts in poorer nations. Doing this, they add, would help with their...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO