It’s not every night that you stumble into a mystery, that you pull open a door with no name and find, at your seat, a gray envelope sealed with crimson wax. So it was one mid-November night inside Restaurant X in Port Washington, which had opened quietly two weeks prior—a narrow, enveloping gray-on-gray grotto with a backlit marble bar, no website (at first) and a deliberately enigmatic name. "You can open that now if you like," said our server, Calvin, who appeared almost as soon as we took our seats on a plush banquette. "Or, you can leave it sealed and let each course be a surprise."

PORT WASHINGTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO