Discovering old family photos that have been gathering dust for decades is always a cathartic, nostalgic activity. It's an opportunity to reflect on both the similarities and differences between then and now, and delve into family resemblances. Of course, for most households, the old photos we unearth are of little interest to the wider public, but a recent portrait discovered at Althorp House, the 13,000-acre estate belonging to the Spencer family, is certainly one you're going to want to take note of.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO