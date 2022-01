Tonight’s Forecast Low: 12F (but rising temps overnight) / Thursday’s Forecast High: 27F…. Not nearly as cold tonight, thanks to passing clouds and S/SW winds. Expect lows to be set this evening in the low teens, then temps will actually gradually rise overnight. In fact, many spots will likely wake up to temps in the low-mid 20s Thursday morning. Those S/SW winds will be rather breezy at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph in open areas west of the Miss. River. This could cause some blowing snow in open areas and across higher terrain. There could also be a few flurries in spots overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO