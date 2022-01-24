Hailey Bieber’s Beach Beauty Look Will Make You Want To Book A Holiday

Peyton List has spent the better part of her life in a makeup chair. It’s her safe space. It’s a place where, for nearly two decades, the actress has been fostering her love of all things beauty and soaking up every insider tip and trick in the book. In other words, List knows beauty. So when the 23-year-old was approached to create a cosmetic brand on her own terms, the opportunity was too good to pass up. “Beauty has just been a part of my life since I can remember,” she tells us via Zoom in early January. “I have worked with other people for so long that getting to do something on my own was something that really spoke to me.” In a market saturated with celebrity skincare and makeup lines, List found her niche in clean beauty with a playful Gen Z spin. The brand is named Pley Beauty and encourages people to do just that—have fun with their makeup. Think environmentally-friendly, skin-loving formulas coupled with bold color palettes and stick-on adornments fit for an episode of Euphoria.

