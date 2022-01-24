ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber’s Beach Beauty Look Will Make You Want To Book A Holiday

By Hannah Coates
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen mired in January gloom, there is nothing quite like seeing pictures of sand, sea and blue sky to prompt a visit to Skyscanner. Add to that equation a glowing Hailey Bieber on a tropical beach, and your likelihood of actually purchasing flights spikes...

Related
In Style

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Stepped Out in Matching Matrix-Style Leather Outfits

Who needs friendship bracelets when you can have coordinating gal pal outfits?. Model best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to support their friend Fai Khadra on his new sunglass collaboration with Oliver Peoples, and in photographs obtained by Daily Mail, both of the girls attended the launch event in matching Matrix-style leather outfits.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Hailey Bieber Is Buying Into Tom Ford-Era Gucci

Last year, Gucci’s current creative director Alessandro Michele celebrated the house’s centenary with a nostalgic runway extravaganza. For the autumn/winter 2021 collection, Michele riffed on former creative director Tom Ford’s innately sexy design approach, and reintroduced cult pieces – Gwyneth Paltrow’s ruby-red autumn/winter 1996 velvet suit included. As a result, interest in ’90s and Noughties-era Gucci by Tom Ford creations is at an all time high.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
In Style

Hailey Bieber Dressed Like the Coolest Dad

A model wearing mom jeans? That's nothing new, but Hailey Bieber put a spin on off-duty style by picking pieces more attuned to dad style than cool moms. During an outing in Los Angeles, she paired a boxy, plaid blazer with loose-fitting black pants and finished the layered look with two quintessential dad go-tos: chunky sneakers and a baseball cap, though we don't know that many dads that opt for Balenciaga hats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inside Fai Khadra’s Dinner Party to Mark Oliver Peoples’ Eyewear Drop, Bringing Out Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and The Weeknd

Click here to read the full article. Eyewear label Oliver Peoples and Fai Khadra — the multihyphenate designer and man about town — hosted a dinner party in Los Angeles on Tuesday to toast their partnership. Khadra was tapped by the L.A.-based brand (founded in 1986 and owned by Luxottica) to design its newest release.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh “I’ve always been really interested in architecture and design, and then that’s gone into fashion very seamlessly as well,” said Khadra, who studied architecture at the University...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber & Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite Skincare Brand Has A Shockingly Good Promo Deal Going On RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to beauty, fashion and wellness, there are a few people that we turn to the most for recommendations and inspiration. Among the best: Hailey Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow. I mean, one of them practically invented modern-day street style, and the other takes health and organics to a level we never thought possible. So, the fact that these two phenoms have similar taste in skincare is reason enough for us to do the same. And the fact that...
SKIN CARE
Allure

Hailey Bieber Just Gave a Major Tease of Rhode's First Products

We might be getting closer to the launch of Hailey Bieber's eponymous beauty brand, Rhode. How do we know? Well, dear reader, we've pretty much been following Bieber on this beauty business journey since it was revealed in 2019 that the model applied for a trademark on the name, "Bieber Beauty," which was eventually rejected.
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

Did Hailey Bieber Drop Hints to New Skincare Line in Latest Photo Shoot?

Hailey Bieber posted several photos to Instagram of what seemed to be a typical behind-the-scenes, bikini photoshoot. In the third photo, she tagged a new Instagram account "Rhode", dropping a hint at her upcoming skincare line. Hailey Bieber is known for her modeling, impeccable style, and of course her marriage...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

BOSS Ushers In A New Era With Hailey Bieber, Anthony Joshua, Joan Smalls And Kendall Jenner

To celebrate its brand refresh, BOSS has lined up an all-star cast of international ambassadors. Spanning the worlds of rapping (Future), TikTok (Khaby Lame), acting (Lee Min-Ho), modelling (Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls), boxing (Anthony Joshua), tennis (Matteo Berrettini) and running (Alica Schmidt), #BeYourOwnBOSS speaks to a whole new generation. After 50 years, BOSS is also unveiling a new logo, with each celebrity posting a 'reveal' later today on social media.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lee Min-ho and TikTok Star Khaby Lame Star in BOSS Rebrand Campaign

Hugo Boss is brand new. The iconic brand has drafted supermodels, social media sensations and world-class athletes for a celebrity campaign designed to usher in a new era for core brand BOSS after nearly 50 years. Dubbed #BeYourOwnBoss and featuring BOSS’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the campaign (shot by Mikael Jansson) stars famous faces Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls, South Korean sensation Lee Min-ho, rapper Future, international TikTok star Khaby Lame, British boxer Anthony Joshua, Italian tennis pro Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt. In tandem with the campaign, Hugo Boss says it is rolling out “a true 360-degree rebrand”...
TV & VIDEOS
whowhatwear

Peyton List Wants to Show You a More Playful Side of Clean Beauty

Peyton List has spent the better part of her life in a makeup chair. It’s her safe space. It’s a place where, for nearly two decades, the actress has been fostering her love of all things beauty and soaking up every insider tip and trick in the book. In other words, List knows beauty. So when the 23-year-old was approached to create a cosmetic brand on her own terms, the opportunity was too good to pass up. “Beauty has just been a part of my life since I can remember,” she tells us via Zoom in early January. “I have worked with other people for so long that getting to do something on my own was something that really spoke to me.” In a market saturated with celebrity skincare and makeup lines, List found her niche in clean beauty with a playful Gen Z spin. The brand is named Pley Beauty and encourages people to do just that—have fun with their makeup. Think environmentally-friendly, skin-loving formulas coupled with bold color palettes and stick-on adornments fit for an episode of Euphoria.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Fans Think Kanye Did Julia Fox’s Makeup for Paris Fashion Week But We’ve Got the Real Tea on the Wild Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I have an important question: since when is Kanye a makeup artist? I must have missed the memo but according to his girlfriend, Julia Fox, he’s her “fave makeup artist.” Fox’s makeup got progressively more dramatic at Paris Fashion Week and it had fans wondering who was behind the dark, heavy cat-eyes. It’s a big departure from her usual looks — well, before she met Kanye. Fox shared a snap of the rapper doing her makeup, so we know he...
BEAUTY & FASHION

