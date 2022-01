In celebration of its 15th anniversary, The Kooks reveal dates for the long-awaited UK TOUR, celebrating their seminal debut album ‘Inside in/Inside Out’. The Kooks began their career with a bang in 2004 and have continued to go from strength to strength ever since. With five incredible studio albums plus a ‘Best of’ under their belts, the band have acquired over 1 billion streams worldwide. They’ve embarked and sold out several massive world tours, have won awards and gained critical acclaim whilst maintaining a steady ascent to the top, constantly growing in popularity with legions of new fans discovering the band through streaming in recent years. Now, they announce a string of live dates to celebrate the anniversary of one of their most beloved albums: Inside In/Inside Out’

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO