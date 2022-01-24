ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirsten Dunst to star in Civil War

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Dunst is to star in the action movie 'Civil War'. The 39-year-old...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Digital Courier

Kirsten Dunst researched 'famous kisses' for iconic Spider-Man smooch

Kirsten Dunst studied “famous kisses” before her upside-down smooch with Spider-Man. ‘The Power of the Dog’ star - who starred as Mary-Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire, 46, as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three movies - has revealed director Sam Raimi required the scene to be “romantic and special” and sent her off with plenty of material to study before filming the iconic scene in 2002's 'Spider-Man'.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How ‘The Power of the Dog’ Rebooted Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Creative Partnership

On Season Two of “Fargo,” Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons carried 10 episodes of the 2015 FX series as a couple fending off a whole mess of trouble. By 2017, they were engaged. “We fell in love as creative friends first,” Dunst told me in Telluride. “We had a creative connection that bonded us. There was a lot of freedom whenever we did scenes together. It’s like a magic, magical feeling.” Their first son, Ennis, was born in 2018; Howard arrived nine months after the wrap of Jane Campion’s western noir “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), which is a frontrunner...
TV SERIES
MIX 108

Kirsten Dunst Says ‘Of Course’ She’d Play Mary Jane Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But you’ve seen it by now, right?. Spider-Man: No Way Home did the impossible (or at least the often denied by various actors) and brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the first and second Peter Parkers of movies for a live-action Spider-Man team-up for the ages. Sadly, though, their supporting casts did not join them in the film. There was no returning Mary Janes, no Gwen Stacys, no earlier versions of Aunt May, and the only J. Jonah Jameson to speak of was the new bald one played by J.K. Simmons.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kirsten Dunst Still Hasn't Seen Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it's already passed $1 billion to become the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. One of the biggest draws of the Marvel film has been the cameos from former Spider-Man stars. Not only did many past villains appear in the film, including Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willen Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro), but fans were thrilled by the return of former Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Rumors about the movies cast began to circulate a year before its release, and one star that was originally thought to be involved with the film was Kirsten Dunst, who played M.J. opposite Maguire's Spider-Man. Not only is Dunst not in the film, but she recently admitted to People that she hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Kirsten Dunst Optimistic About Returning To ‘Spider-Man’ As Mary Jane Watson

Kirsten Dunst is optimistic about returning as Mary Jane Watson in a new Spider-Man movie. About a month since it hit theaters, fans are still reeling from excitement seeing the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in No Way Home. His return, along with Andrew Garfield, brought millions of fans around the world cheering as they joined the screen with Tom Holland in the biggest film in the webhead’s cinematic history.
MOVIES
CBS News

Kirsten Dunst on "The Power of the Dog" and her approach to acting

Kirsten Dunst remembers shooting a particularly poignant scene from her latest film "The Power of the Dog." In it, she and her real-life partner, Jesse Plemons, play two deeply lonely people who've finally found a connection in 1920s Montana. Dunst told correspondent Luke Burbank, "Do you wanna know the truth?...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Film Star
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Star Kirsten Dunst Addresses Whether She Wants to Play Mary Jane Watson Again

We all know now that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and the villains from their respective films made their comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was celebrated by fans and contributed to the huge success that the film has gotten at the box office. As a result, a lot of fans are now demanding for Sony to continue their iterations of Spider-Man and it looks like one of Maguire's co-stars is interested to continue the journey as well.
MOVIES
ABC13 Houston

Oscar buzz about Kirsten Dunst in 'The Power of the Dog'

NEW YORK -- This year's Oscar nominations are announced on February 8, and Kirsten Dunst is looking for her first Academy Award recognition after a long career that began as a child growing up in New Jersey. She has already earned a nod from The Screen Actors Guild for "The...
MOVIES
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
Deadline

How ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Writer-Director Jane Campion Explores “The Vulnerability, The Brutality, And The Fear” Of Toxic Masculinity

“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...
MOVIES
