Kirsten Dunst to star in Civil War

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it's already passed $1 billion to become the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. One of the biggest draws of the Marvel film has been the cameos from former Spider-Man stars. Not only did many past villains appear in the film, including Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willen Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro), but fans were thrilled by the return of former Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Rumors about the movies cast began to circulate a year before its release, and one star that was originally thought to be involved with the film was Kirsten Dunst, who played M.J. opposite Maguire's Spider-Man. Not only is Dunst not in the film, but she recently admitted to People that she hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO