Tyler Gillett wants to director another Scream movie

I know some of you may disagree, but I’m happy to be back in Woodsboro once again. Despite Ghostface and his iconic voice returning in the third season of “Scream: The TV Series,” all of the elements that make Scream what it really is were missing from that incarnation. As with Michael Myers and his horror series, if The Trinity return for any scary adventure, then I’m planting my ass in movie seat. Scream ’22 is different, though, because not only is it featuring new directors and writers – and their varying styles from the late Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson – but it feels like a different vehicle completely. And I’m here for the change. Scream ’22 has more action than previous installments and it’s certainly bloodier than the previous two. Cheers to the creators who brought the series back to its gory, balls to the walls glory. Here’s looking at you directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO