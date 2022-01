A new law went into effect this week. Dog owners are prohibited from leaving a dog without adequate shelter, shade from direct sunlight, drinking water and the animal must be in an area that allows them to avoid stagnant water and exposure to excessive animal waste. This has already been in an ordinance in San Antonio. It is now a law in Texas. Do you think that now that it is a state law it will make a difference? Do you think the city will enforce it? Let’s talk about it…

