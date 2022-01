If you were lucky enough to avoid any investment losses in a bullish 2021, then 2022 has changed your luck. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is now down more than 9% year-to-date, a move that played out without any warning. And it may well be moving even lower before all is said and done. It's an uncomfortable outcome for veteran investors, while newcomers to the market may be feeling a mix of horror and shellshock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO