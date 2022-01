Matthew and Shanese’s chic and modern black and white wedding was featured in our Winter 2021 magazine!. High school is full of awkward moments with secret crushes. Shanese remembers when she first spotted Matt during a high school assembly. She shares, “I remember saying to one of my friends ‘he’s cute!’ I said it jokingly and didn’t think much of it. Matt and I had a mutual friend who planned for us to meet (without my knowledge). She made a plan with Matt to come over and talk to us while we were by our lockers. When Matt came over, she left! He was nervous and was beating around the bush, and then I just blurted out ‘Do you want my number?’ From that day we were inseparable.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO