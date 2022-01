MORRISTOWN, Minnesota — One person is dead after they were struck by a Rice County Sheriff's deputy in a patrol car early Saturday morning. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 8000 block of Morristown Boulevard in Morristown. The county deputy was driving eastbound when the person was hit by their squad car.

