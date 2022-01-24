ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What next in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzOLv_0dtyM5sR00

Mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia has led the Foreign Office to begin withdrawing some staff and dependents from the embassy in Kyiv.

Here we look at the background to the situation and what might happen next:

– What is the cause of the tension between Russia and Ukraine?

Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 but maintained close economic and cultural links with Russia.

Alarmed by Ukraine’s move towards closer ties with the European Union and a popular uprising which forced out Moscow-leaning president Viktor Yanukovych, Russia annexed the strategically important Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Mr Putin wants Ukraine to remain inside Russia’s sphere of influence, its “near abroad”, and to avoid becoming a Western-style democracy with ties to the European Union and Nato.

– What has caused the latest crisis?

Russia has denied any intention to invade Ukraine, but has massed an estimated 100,000 troops along the country’s border.

Troops are also taking part in exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxxKI_0dtyM5sR00
A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea on January 18 (AP/Press Association Images) (AP)

The UK has also accused Russia of increased cyber activity and widespread disinformation, as well of plotting to install a puppet government in Kyiv, something dismissed as “nonsense” by Moscow.

– What has been the response?

Western nations have responded by threatening sanctions against Russia and supplying arms to the Ukrainian forces.

The UK has around 100 troops providing training, although this number fluctuates, as part of Operation Orbital.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the UK would supply “light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems” to the Ukrainian forces, while the US has also sent what it described as “lethal aid” including ammunition.

The Nato alliance is increasing the number of warships and fighter jets in eastern Europe.

– Could war be prevented?

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva on January 21 and although there was no breakthrough the diplomatic path does not yet appear to have been closed off.

But one of Mr Putin’s key demands is for a guarantee that Ukraine will never be admitted to Nato, something that the allies will not promise, saying that such matters are decisions for Kyiv and the Nato members.

US President Joe Biden has warned that any invasion would result in Russia paying a “heavy price”, with severe economic sanctions although he also hinted at divisions in the West about what the response might be to a “minor incursion”.

– What is the Foreign Office doing in Kyiv?

An update to travel advice revealed that some British staff and dependents are being withdrawn from the embassy in Ukraine’s capital because of the “growing threat from Russia”.

The US State Department was taking similar action, ordering the departure of family members from its embassy due to the continued threat of military action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dom Telford set to miss out again as Newport host Barrow

Newport are again set to be without 19-goal striker Dom Telford against Barrow. Telford missed the midweek win at Leyton Orient – the Exiles’ third successive victory – and boss James Rowberry expects the calf injury to keep Sky Bet League Two’s top scorer out of the Cumbrians’ visit to Rodney Parade.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Government Of Ukraine#The Foreign Office#The European Union#Nato#Ukrainian#Operation Orbital#Defence#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands and continues their “aggressive” policies, ratcheting up pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine Russia has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the United States and its NATO allies are worried because Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and launched a series of war games in the region. At the heart of the standoff are questions about Ukraine's future: Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy