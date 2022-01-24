ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Small number of unvaccinated NHS staff 'manageable'

Cover picture for the articleCare providers in Wales have suggested they could employ unvaccinated workers who have left NHS jobs in England due to its mandatory vaccination policy. It comes after First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would "not rule out" giving NHS jobs to the unvaccinated. Vaccines are not compulsory for NHS...

Mark Drakeford
