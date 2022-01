Kempton & Co. - Brooklyn, NY 11231. We are looking for a dynamic full-time employee for this position. We are a boutique Handbag & Accessory company based in Red Hook, Brooklyn. You would be working on or overseeing all retail store activities, administrative aspects of the business linked to the wholesale and retail side of business. The primary focus of this role will be on growing our retail revenue through in store but managing customer service and admin of the wholesale side of the business. You would be right hand to the creative director working independently on site, in the Brooklyn location, occasionally Old Westbury, NY and offsite at events. Positive energy and ability to switch between types of tasks is a must!

