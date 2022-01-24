ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Zepp Health Releases 2021 Reports on User Health Status

By Zepp Health
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US users walk the least, and fewer of them fall in standard BMI range; Italian users are among the most active, while Spanish users walk longer to stay fit. CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A world-leading smart wearable brand, Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has recently released its 2021 Reports...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

FAIR Health releases COVID cost analysis

A new report from FAIR Health outlines costs associated with COVID-19 treatment, and the allowable amounts as well as patient populations. In a state by state analysis of private health care claims from April 2020 to August 2021, New Jersey was the state with the highest average allowed amount for complex hospitalizations for COVID, while Maryland had the lowest. In New Jersey, the average cost was $128,650, and in Maryland it was $49,127.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Pandemic Health Systems Reimagined in Supermind Report

If two heads are better than one, then the brains of 200 global leaders and experts makes for a supermind. The MIT Center for Collective Intelligence and MilliporeSigma are at it again, bringing together the thought-power of gurus in science, healthcare, public policy and other sectors to answer the question: how do we apply what we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic for the future?
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dubai-Based Al-Futtaim Electronic - Techserve Partners with TytoCare to Expand Digital Health Services

Al-Futtaim will utilize TytoCare's TytoPro system in outpatient clinics around Dubai, providing patients with enhanced care and better access to specialists. NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced today its partnership with Al-Futtaim Electronic-Techserve, a group company of Al-Futtaim. The partnership with TytoCare will enable Al-Futtaim to broaden its reach across the healthcare spectrum, covering all touchpoints, from specialists to local clinics.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Wearable Devices#Russia#Big Data#Italian#Spanish#Zepp Health#Bmi#Chinese
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Innovent Announces the Approval of Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) in Hong Kong Market for the Treatment of Adults With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma With A FGFR2 Fusion Or Rearrangement That Have Progressed After At Least One Prior Line Of Systemic Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases announced that the Hong Kong Department of Health (DH) has approved Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
CANCER
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

ONC releases new guidelines for health information-sharing

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, alongside its recognized coordinating entity, The Sequoia Project, published the Trusted Exchange Framework and the Common Agreement, which outlines the requirements for nationwide information-sharing for healthcare organizations. The publication of TEFCA fulfills a requirement in the 21st Century Cures Act passed...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
prweek.com

Users cutting back on Instagram to improve mental health

NEW YORK: More than a third of Instagram users in the U.S. are reducing the time they spend on the social media platform, according to a new study. Opinium Research conducted an online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults in November 2021 and found that 38% of users reported that they used the app less because of its negative impact on their mental health. Almost one in five respondents said they deleted the app from their phone.
MENTAL HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHORTAGES IN JOB-READY DIGITAL TALENT ARE STALLING ENTERPRISE INNOVATION

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital talent transformation platform Udacity, together with leading independent market research company Ipsos, today announced the findings of the Talent Transformation Global Impact Report survey. More than 2,000 managers, and more than 4,000 employees were surveyed across the US, UK, France, and Germany. The findings reveal that digital transformation is stalling due to lack of job-ready digital talent, and enterprises don't have a way to access the talent they need to deliver on digital initiatives because hiring is difficult and retention is low. In addition, the global COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges as the need for skilled employees has only increased in order to prevent business disruption and keep pace with technical innovation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Valtech Announces Acquisition of Absolunet

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has acquired Absolunet, a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations. With more than 300 employees and five offices across North America and Europe, Absolunet helps brands, manufacturers...
BUSINESS
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Combat system on the US Navy's new $13billion aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford is not able to defend it against anti-ship missiles, says new Pentagon report

The combat system on the US Navy's new $13billion warship, the USS Gerald Ford, 'has yet to demonstrate that it can effectively' defend the aircraft carrier, a new Pentagon report has revealed. The ship, the world's largest aircraft carrier when it was formally commissioned in 2017, could be vulnerable to...
MILITARY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy