Bitcoin Market Deep Dive w/ Dylan LeClair

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies in circulation hit USD 3 trillion for the first time in 2021. At the start of the year, the entire crypto market had a market cap of less than USD 800 billion, illustrating what a stunning year it was for the industry overall. DeFi apps achieved a combined total value locked of more than USD 100 billion in Ethereum alone, while NFTs stole the show with some truly blockbuster sales and GameFi emerged almost from nowhere to become a viable source of income for thousands of gamers.

