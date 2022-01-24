Bitcoin Market Deep Dive w/ Dylan LeClair

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling USD 14.4m last week, breaking the prior 5 week run of outflows, per CoinShares data. Bitcoin (BTC) saw inflows totaling USD 14m last week, compared with almost USD 55m outflows a week earlier. Ethereum (ETH) continues to see outflows, with almost USD 16m last week, or around 50% less than a week earlier. "The inflows came later in the week during a period of significant price weakness, suggesting investors, at current price levels, are seeing this as a buying opportunity," CoinShares added.
