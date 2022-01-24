ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Market Deep Dive w/ Dylan LeClair

cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

In this video, Dylan LeClair, Bitcoin on-chain analyst, shares his current view...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is Digital Property, Ethereum is Digital Security - Argues Michael Saylor

US-based software developer MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has once again questioned the regulatory status of ethereum (ETH), arguing that it can be best classified as digital security. On the other hand, he insisted that there is no doubt that bitcoin (BTC) is a digital property, and thus not subject to regulatory headaches.
dailyhodl.com

Deep Dive – How Crypto Impacts Global Equity Prices

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now ranked among the world’s top 20 traded assets. And their market caps exceed some of its largest companies. Their growth during the pandemic reflects a significant rise in the popularity of and participation in the crypto ecosystem. But with all the crypto mania, how are these decentralized markets influencing traditional ones? The key is in the correlations, according to a new IMF working paper.
cryptonews.com

Five Unique Crypto Market Predictions For 2022

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies in circulation hit USD 3 trillion for the first time in 2021. At the start of the year, the entire crypto market had a market cap of less than USD 800 billion, illustrating what a stunning year it was for the industry overall. DeFi apps achieved a combined total value locked of more than USD 100 billion in Ethereum alone, while NFTs stole the show with some truly blockbuster sales and GameFi emerged almost from nowhere to become a viable source of income for thousands of gamers.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Short Term Price is a Distraction - Mark Moss

In this video, Natalie Brunell of Coin Stories, sits down with Mark Moss, founder of Market Disruptors, to discuss his journey into Bitcoin, the implications of decentralized non-sovereign asset, and why he thinks that bitcoin's price is a distraction. The episode premiered on January 24, 2022.
cryptonews.com

The Big Crypto Selloff and Rebound

In this video, Blockchain Capital General Partner Spencer Bogart joins Bloomberg's Emily Chang to discuss Bitcoin's 50% decline below its November peak and trading as low as USD 32,970 before rebounding back up to around USD 37,000. He shares his thoughts on this crypto bear market and how long it is to last.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Keep Moving Higher, AVAX and MATIC Jump

Bitcoin price could gain pace if it clears the USD 38,000 resistance. Ethereum is still below USD 2,500, XRP inches higher above USD 0.62. DOGE, AVAX, and MATIC are showing positive signs. Bitcoin price started an upside correction above the USD 36,000 resistance zone. BTC was even able to clear...
cryptonews.com

Scott Melker's Crypto Market Outlook For 2022

In this video, Crypto Bird, the founder of The Birb Nest, sits down with trader and investor Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, as he lays out his crypto market outlook for the ongoing year. The video was live-streamed on January 22, 2022.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Saw Inflows Again, Miner Bets Against Ethereum's PoS, Meta on Getting Metaverse 'Right' + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling USD 14.4m last week, breaking the prior 5 week run of outflows, per CoinShares data. Bitcoin (BTC) saw inflows totaling USD 14m last week, compared with almost USD 55m outflows a week earlier. Ethereum (ETH) continues to see outflows, with almost USD 16m last week, or around 50% less than a week earlier. "The inflows came later in the week during a period of significant price weakness, suggesting investors, at current price levels, are seeing this as a buying opportunity," CoinShares added.
cryptonews.com

2022 Bitcoin, Markets & Macro w/ Michael Saylor

In this video, market analyst Sven Hinrich sits down with MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor, who shares his thoughts on the 2022 outlook for Bitcoin and global markets. The video premiered on January 19, 2022.
cryptonews.com

Kevin O'Leary On Bitcoin Mining & Crypto Investing

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of The Best Business Show, along with his brothers Joe and John, interview investor Kevin O'Leary, who shares his insights into Bitcoin mining and investing in the broader crypto space. The interview was recorded on January 17, 2022.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Mining Data Analytics: Hash Ribbons

Blockware Solutions Mining Analyst Joe Burnett explains hash ribbons and how to tackle Bitcoin mining data analytics. The video premiered on January 25, 2022.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Inch Higher Above Key Supports, THETA Rallies

Bitcoin price inches towards USD 37,000. Ethereum recovered above USD 2,400, XRP is consolidating near USD 0.60. THETA rallied 11%, while TFUEL is showing bullish signs too. Bitcoin price started a fresh decline after it failed to stay above USD 38,000. BTC declined below USD 36,500, but it managed to stay above USD 35,000. It is currently (11:55 UTC) moving higher above USD 36,700.
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Slightly Up in a Week, Bloody in a Day

The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets went up from 4.9 recorded seven days ago to 5.05 – back at the level seen two weeks ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics. Additionally, there is a single coin in the positive zone over the past week – but four in the negative zone over the past 24 hours.
cryptonews.com

Becoming a Cockroach in the Bitcoin Mining World

In this video, Marty Bent, host of the Tales From The Crypt podcast, sits down with AJ Scalia and Drew Armstrong from Cathedra Bitcoin to discuss the intricacies of the Bitcoin mining world. Live-streamed on January 19, 2022.
Zacks.com

A Deep Dive into the FAANG Earnings Charts

This is a shortened trading week due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday but that doesn’t mean it’s not filled with plenty to keep traders busy. Fourth quarter earnings season heats up with about 100 companies expected to report. Among them will be many of the regional banks, but there will also be other large cap companies reporting that investors should be watching.
