Zepp Health Releases 2021 Reports on User Health Status

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital talent transformation platform Udacity, together with leading independent market research company Ipsos, today announced the findings of the Talent Transformation Global Impact Report survey. More than 2,000 managers, and more than 4,000 employees were surveyed across the US, UK, France, and Germany. The findings reveal that digital transformation is stalling due to lack of job-ready digital talent, and enterprises don't have a way to access the talent they need to deliver on digital initiatives because hiring is difficult and retention is low. In addition, the global COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges as the need for skilled employees has only increased in order to prevent business disruption and keep pace with technical innovation.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO