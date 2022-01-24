ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valtech Announces Acquisition of Absolunet

By Valtech
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has acquired Absolunet, a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations. With more than 300 employees and five offices across North America and Europe, Absolunet helps brands,...

Variety

Tencent Expands U.K. Presence With Approval on $1.25 Billion Acquisition of Sumo Games Group

Tencent, the Chinese entertainment and tech group, was given approval last week to move ahead with its planned $1.27 billion (£900 million) acquisition of games group Sumo Group. The purchase, first announced in July last year, is one of the Chinese giant’s largest moves to date in the U.K. Sumo is best known for “Sackboy: A Big Adventure,” a title published by Sony, as well as racing games based on Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. Tencent has owned 8.75% of the company since 2019. It offered £5.13 per Sumo share for the stock which is listed on the AIM section of the London Stock...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

AArete Announces Four New Managing Directors, All Internal Promotions

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of four team members to managing director: congratulations to Andrew Hyosaka, Ravi Kumrah, Erica Nelson, and Scott Rees. These promotions reflect the hard work and dedication these four team members have shown to both clients and their colleagues at AArete.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Maptician, Inc. Announces New CEO

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maptician, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alaa Pasha has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pasha joins Maptician, Inc. with over 25 years of executive management and leadership experience at software and service companies. Most recently, he was the CEO of Instant Financial, a leading provider of Earned Wage Access solutions. Prior to Instant Financial, Alaa served in various executive roles at Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies including NCR Corporation, MacromatiX, HotSchedules, and Vivonet.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHORTAGES IN JOB-READY DIGITAL TALENT ARE STALLING ENTERPRISE INNOVATION

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital talent transformation platform Udacity, together with leading independent market research company Ipsos, today announced the findings of the Talent Transformation Global Impact Report survey. More than 2,000 managers, and more than 4,000 employees were surveyed across the US, UK, France, and Germany. The findings reveal that digital transformation is stalling due to lack of job-ready digital talent, and enterprises don't have a way to access the talent they need to deliver on digital initiatives because hiring is difficult and retention is low. In addition, the global COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges as the need for skilled employees has only increased in order to prevent business disruption and keep pace with technical innovation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
healthcareittoday.com

PayrHealth Announces SilverCreek RCM Acquisition

PayrHealth today announced that it has acquired SilverCreek RCM, a Pittsburg, Kansas based full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) company serving healthcare providers across the country and continuum – supporting clients’ revenue growth and minimizing their administrative burdens so they can focus on patients. https://silvercreekrcm.com. SilverCreek founder and CEO...
PITTSBURG, KS
mpamag.com

Nexus REIT highlights acquisitions, announces name change

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has announced the results of its Canadian acquisitions over the past year, along with its intention to change its name. “2021 was a very active year for the REIT. We grew our industrial portfolio significantly and completed three very successful equity offerings, raising gross proceeds of approximately $295 million and issuing 25,717,106 units, greatly increasing trading liquidity,” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus REIT.
ECONOMY
chainbulletin.com

Gemini Announces Prime Services With Omniex Acquisition

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has acquired trading technology firm Omniex with the goal of attracting more institutional investors to its platform, the company said in a blog post on 19 January. According to the announcement, even though the exchange currently provides custody and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services to its clientele, the...
MARKETS
The Press

B. Riley Financial Announces Acquisition of FocalPoint Securities, LLC, A Leading Middle Market M&A Advisory Investment Bank

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it has agreed to acquire FocalPoint Securities, LLC, a leading independent investment bank based in Los Angeles, for total consideration of up to $175 million. The transaction, which will create revenue synergies for both companies, comes as FocalPoint is experiencing significant momentum with $17 billion in closed transactions spanning a successful 20-year history. The combination is expected to more than quadruple B. Riley's pro forma M&A advisory business, while significantly enhancing its debt capital markets and financial restructuring capabilities.
BUSINESS
onmsft.com

As Microsoft announces $70B Activision Blizzard acquisition, FTC begins probe of $400M Meta deal

While Microsoft's acquisition of Activision has grabbed all of the headlines today, the FTC quietly began its initial probe of Meta's $400M deal for VR company Supernatural. The juxtaposition of Meta's $400M FTC acquisition probe against the backdrop of Microsoft's $70B Activision purchase should not be lost on shareholders, gaming fans or competition as the latter will be soon be in the same position.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Fully-Exercised Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Its Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, fully exercised their over-allotment option and, on January 14, 2022, purchased 1,125,000 units, generating additional gross proceeds of $11,250,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment.
BUSINESS
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Wholesale Announces Acquisition of Beloved Northwest Skippers Brand

Harbor Wholesale, the Northwest’s top family owned, independent distributor, acquired the brand and intellectual property of the 52-year-old iconic northwest based Skippers Seafood & Chowder from Starway Restaurants, LLC. In assuming the rights to the brand, Harbor will support the (5) remaining retail locations (licensees), online retail business and 128 quick serve restaurant locations found in convenience stores and grocers throughout the Northwest.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Andretti Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (the “Company”), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WNNR.U” beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable public warrant, with each whole public warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole public warrants being exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “WNNR” and “WNNR WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OpsVeda Announces Completion Of SOC 2 Type II Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, the leading provider of Operations Management Systems, today announced that it has achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The certification is the result of extensive evaluation by an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) accredited firm. It validates the design and effective operation of OpsVeda's security controls in line with AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability and Confidentiality.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Contactless PoS Terminals Market to record USD 5.54 Bn growth | 8.23% YOY growth achieved in 2020 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing acceptance of contactless payments globally has significantly contributed to the growth of the global contactless POS terminals market. Customers are increasingly making transactions through smartphones, cards, and other devices with NFC technologies. In 2018, more than 2.5 billion smart payment cards...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Equinix and GIC to Invest US$525 Million to Build Hyperscale Data Centers in Korea

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today announced the signing of an agreement to form a US$525 million joint venture in the form of a limited liability partnership with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, to develop and operate two xScale data centers in Seoul, Korea. This new joint venture will bring the global xScale data center portfolio to more than US$8 billion across 36 facilities, and an expected greater than 720 MW of power capacity when completed and fully constructed.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TechTrend, Inc. Establishes Government Focused Microsoft Power Platform Practice

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTrend, Inc. is excited to offer a new, innovative practice to assist Federal government customers unleash the power of Microsoft Power Platform. Agencies are faced with ever growing demand for modernizing outdated applications to lower technical debt, developing new applications to meet growing demands, and ensuring modern workforces are equipped to best function in an increasingly dispersed world. Microsoft Power Platform is a low-code platform that can be used to analyze data, build solutions, automate processes, and create virtual agents in a fraction of the time typically required for traditional software development.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Paytech Ventures invests in PeachPay's Superior One-Click Checkout for Online Merchants

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Paytech Ventures (GPT) today announced its recent investment in PeachPay whose technology enhances the customer checkout experience and helps merchants overcome cart abandonment. Cart abandonment is a significant problem for eCommerce businesses. According to Baymard Institute, the average rate of cart abandonment is...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

