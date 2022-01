FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTrend, Inc. is excited to offer a new, innovative practice to assist Federal government customers unleash the power of Microsoft Power Platform. Agencies are faced with ever growing demand for modernizing outdated applications to lower technical debt, developing new applications to meet growing demands, and ensuring modern workforces are equipped to best function in an increasingly dispersed world. Microsoft Power Platform is a low-code platform that can be used to analyze data, build solutions, automate processes, and create virtual agents in a fraction of the time typically required for traditional software development.

