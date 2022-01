President Joe Biden will nominate Anaconda native Jesse Laslovich to be U.S. Attorney for Montana, the White House announced early Wednesday. Laslovich, who is currently regional vice president for SCL Health Montana-Wyoming, has spent most of his adult life in public service. He was chief legal counsel to Montana State Auditor Monica Lindeen from 2009 to 2016 and a special assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s office for Montana in 2011 and 2012. Laslovich was Montana assistant attorney general in 2007 and 2008.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO