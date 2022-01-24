OBITUARY: Matt Fisher
Matthew Blake Fisher, age 39, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy T. Fisher; grandparents, Kenneth Lee...rutherfordsource.com
