Finneas recalls his “most embarrassing moment” at Taylor Swift’s birthday party

By Sam Moore
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinneas has revealed to his fans that his “most embarrassing moment” occurred at a birthday party hosted by Taylor Swift. The singer/songwriter made the admission while speaking to his fans during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories over the weekend. Finneas was asked by one fan to...

The Independent

Taylor Swift condemns Damon Albarn’s ‘completely false’ claim that she doesn’t write her own songs

Taylor Swift has hit back at Blur and Gorillaz star Damon Albarn after he claimed that she doesn’t write her own songs.Albarn made the comments in a recent interview while talking about artists relying on “sound and attitude”. When the LA Times interviewer mentioned Swift as an example of someone who doesn’t rely on these things, calling her “an excellent songwriter”, Albarn replied, “She doesn’t write her own songs.” Journalist Mikael Wood replied: “Of course she does. Co-writes some of them.” To which Albarn responded: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing....
CELEBRITIES
depauliaonline.com

What’s next for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift, winner of 11 Grammys, holder of eight number one songs, and one of the best-selling female music artists of the decade, is the queen of pop, but is also the queen of surprises. Swift released her 8th studio album, “Folklore,” with only 24 hours’ notice to fans in the middle of the pandemic. But that’s not the only surprise Swift has had up her sleeve recently. Swift is in the process of releasing new versions of her first six albums and is a closely held secret as to which she is going to release next.
MUSIC
The Independent

Taylor Swift fans call out Damon Albarn over ‘embarrassing’ apology: ‘It’s not clickbait if you said it’

Fans are calling out Damon Albarn over his “weak” apology to Taylor Swift, blaming a journalist for his remarks.Swift hit back at the Blur and Gorillaz star on Monday (24 January) after he claimed that she doesn’t write her own songs. The “All Too Well” singer called Albarn’s words “completely false and SO damaging”. Swift added: “You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”Following backlash to his comments, Albarn responded to Swift “apologising unreservedly and unconditionally”.“I totally agree with you,” wrote Albarn on Twitter. “I had a conversation...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here’s Every Song Taylor Swift Wrote On Her Own

Taylor Swift reappeared after a monthlong Twitter hiatus on Monday to share her thoughts on a Los Angeles Times interview in which Damon Albarn claimed the “Shake It Off” singer doesn’t write her own lyrics, and that co-writing “doesn’t count.”. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman’s...
MUSIC
The FADER

Taylor Swift is Record Store Day 2022’s global ambassador

Taylor Swift will be the first Record Store Day global ambassador. Previous United States ambassadors include Fred Armisen, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Run the Jewels, and St. Vincent, but Swift is the first to receive the international honor. Swift was named to the role after her albums contributed to the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Voices: Sorry, Damon Albarn, but your comments about Taylor Swift sound a lot like sexism to me

In the 1990s, you fell into two main music camps: Blur vs Oasis. I found the Gallaghers too boorish, too much on the mod side of indie. I felt an affinity with Blur frontman Damon Albarn – he’s from my neck of the woods (we both grew up near “Hollow Ponds”, title of the third single on his 2014 solo album Everyday Robots); and Blur always seemed cooler, grittier. Plus, Albarn was hot.But now? The gladiatorial combat of Blur vs Oasis has given way to the far more unlikely Damon Albarn vs Taylor Swift – this time, though, there’s...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Taylor Swift Is No Longer a Fan of Musician After His Comments on Her Music

Damon Albarn, frontman of the 90's alt rock band Blurr, was recently interviewed about the state of music in 2022. His comments: Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional." Taylor Swift? "She doesn’t write her own songs." This did not sit well with Taylor who responded with the tweet...
MUSIC
thecut.com

Doubt Taylor Swift’s Songwriting at Your Own Peril

There are certain things one simply should not do in life: Go barefoot on an airplane, refuse to leave a tip, and insult Taylor Swift’s songwriting skills. Unfortunately for Blur front man Damon Albarn, he’s about to learn that last one the hard way. Albarn made this fatal...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Taylor Swift’s Songwriting Skills Are a Blur to Damon Albarn

If there is one fact most people know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she is a songwriter. Her career beginnings were prided on her ability to write heartfelt lyrics at the age of 16 for her self-titled debut album. Regardless of whether you like her music or not, it’s an indisputable fact that she is a songwriter — well, indisputable to everyone except Blur’s lead singer, Damon Albarn. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.” When the interviewer corrected him, saying Swift does write her own music as well as co-write some of her songs, Albarn stated that co-writing “doesn’t count.” “Co-writing is very different to writing,” Albarn continued. “I’m not hating on anybody — I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”
MUSIC
The Independent

The National’s Aaron Dessner defends Taylor Swift’s ‘brilliant songwriting’ after Damon Albarn remarks

The National frontman Aaron Dessner has defended Taylor Swift’s “brilliant songwriting” amid the singer’s feud with Gorrilaz star Damon Albarn.After Albarn claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” in a recent interview with LA Times, Dessner criticised the English musician’s “completely clueless” comments about the “All Too Well” singer. On Tuesday (25 January), Dessner tweeted: “Not sure why you, Damon Albarn, would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her... your statements couldn’t be further from the truth... you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.” In...
CELEBRITIES
Independent Florida Alligator

Taylor Swift fans ‘shake it off’ at The Wooly’s sold-out show

For many Gainesville Swifties, their Saturday night went all too well. A Taylor Swift-themed celebration for those at least 21 years old, was held at Downtown club The Wooly Saturday night. “You Need to Calm Down: A Taylor Swift Dance Party,” jammed on, blasting the entire discography of Taylor Swift’s music from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Variety

Howard Stern, Joy Behar and More Defend Joe Rogan Against Cancellation: Just ‘Don’t Buy Spotify’

Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...
CELEBRITIES

